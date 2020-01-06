MDMK, DMK to support Jan 8 strike by trade unions
Chennai:The MDMK, DMK have expressed their support for the January 8 nationwide strike announced by the trade unions to protest against the anti-labour policies of the Centre.
In a statement issued here on Monday, MDMK General Secretary Vaiko said the party has extended its support to the strike.
The DMK President M.K. Stalin in a statement said his party extends its support to the nationwide strike by trade unions pressing for 14 demands.
Stalin said the BJP-led government at the Centre, instead of protecting the workers' rights, is focussed on snatching them.
