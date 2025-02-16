Medical Students to Adopt Rural Families as NMC Pushes for Community-Based Learning

Udupi: In a move to enhance medical education through hands-on experience, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has introduced a community-based learning approach, integrating rural health exposure into the curriculum. Under this initiative, medical students will engage directly with rural communities, gaining firsthand experience in addressing healthcare challenges in villages.

A key component of the revised curriculum is the requirement for each medical student to adopt five families from villages near their institution. Through regular visits, they will assess the health status of family members, provide preventive and curative healthcare services, and educate them about government schemes aimed at improving public health. This initiative is designed to instil responsibility and empathy in students while ensuring better outreach in rural areas.

As per NMC guidelines, medical students from Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal, along with faculty from the Department of Community Medicine, have begun their outreach in villages such as Kumbashi and Koravadi in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district. Dr. Ashwini Kumar, Professor and Head of Community Medicine at KMC, Manipal, noted that the initiative aligns with NMC’s emphasis on practical, community-oriented learning. “By interacting with villagers, assessing their health conditions, and spreading awareness on hygiene and preventive care, students gain invaluable real-world experience,” he said.

Last year, KMC students carried out similar activities in villages including Katapady, Kemmannu, Kodavoor, Laxmi Nagara, Athrady, and Parkala. As part of their fieldwork, they assist pregnant women in maintaining good health, conduct health check-ups, and educate them on prenatal care and nutrition. The data collected during these visits will be analyzed to suggest improvements in local healthcare practices.

The NMC’s initiative marks a significant shift in medical training, bridging the gap between theoretical learning and practical healthcare delivery, while fostering a new generation of socially responsible doctors.