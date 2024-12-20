  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Meerut: Bald man selling hair growth oil arrested

Meerut: Bald man selling hair growth oil arrested
x
Highlights

Meerut: A bald man and his two associates, claiming to offer miraculous hair growth oil, was arrested after multiple complaints surfaced regarding...

Meerut: A bald man and his two associates, claiming to offer miraculous hair growth oil, was arrested after multiple complaints surfaced regarding allergic reactions from their product, police said on Thursday.

The incident took a dramatic turn when one of the victims filed a complaint, leading the police to uncover a large-scale scam, they said. Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh said Shadab from Lisari Gate area lodged a complaint against some people, who were selling hair growth oil in Prahlad Nagar.

In his complaint he alleged that the oil caused severe itching and an allergic reaction on his scalp, the officer said. An investigation was launched that led to the arrest of three people -- Imran, Salman, and Sameer.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick