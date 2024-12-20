Live
- Digital media eclipsing books, rues CM Revanth
- ‘Vidya Shakti’ aims to improve learning outcomes of slow learners
- Wanaparthy: APM suspended for failing to meet loan targets
- Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, 18 held
- 5 terrorists killed, 2 security men injured in Kulgam encounter
- Farmer leader Dallewal’s life hanging by thread
- Meerut: Bald man selling hair growth oil arrested
- HM Shah should retract his statement on Babasaheb
- Irregularities In ORR Contract: CM Revanth orders SIT probe
- SC refuses to entertain contempt plea against UP authorities for allowing ‘Dharam Sansad’
Just In
Meerut: Bald man selling hair growth oil arrested
Highlights
Meerut: A bald man and his two associates, claiming to offer miraculous hair growth oil, was arrested after multiple complaints surfaced regarding...
Meerut: A bald man and his two associates, claiming to offer miraculous hair growth oil, was arrested after multiple complaints surfaced regarding allergic reactions from their product, police said on Thursday.
The incident took a dramatic turn when one of the victims filed a complaint, leading the police to uncover a large-scale scam, they said. Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh said Shadab from Lisari Gate area lodged a complaint against some people, who were selling hair growth oil in Prahlad Nagar.
In his complaint he alleged that the oil caused severe itching and an allergic reaction on his scalp, the officer said. An investigation was launched that led to the arrest of three people -- Imran, Salman, and Sameer.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS