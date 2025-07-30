MGNREGA Revolutionises Rural Landscape in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is setting new standards in rural development through the implementation of various flagship schemes, particularly MGNREGA, which is bringing transformative change to villages.

In the financial year 2024–25, the state surpassed its annual target of 26 crore man-days by generating an unprecedented 33.65 crore man-days, achieving the top rank nationwide in this category. Uttar Pradesh also led the nation in terms of expenditure and execution under MGNREGA, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable village upliftment.

In a landmark achievement, 43% of the man-days generated in 2025–26 were attributed to women, marking a new era of inclusive employment under MGNREGA. The introduction of timely payments, local employment opportunities, and enhanced social security through BOCW registration is becoming a model that other states can replicate.

In a push for green development, 13.21 crore saplings were planted in the current fiscal year, with an impressive 98.75% of them geo-tagged using the Forest Department’s Haritima app. This demonstrates a successful blend of environmental foresight and digital transparency.

MGNREGA has ensured employment within villages, reducing migration and strengthening rural livelihoods. In FY 2024–25, 65.28 lakh families received employment, and 6.19 lakh families completed 100 days of work, marking the highest figures in Uttar Pradesh's history outside the COVID-affected years.

In 2024–25, a total of 6,589 playgrounds were completed, with an additional 13,196 currently underway, enhancing community life and wellness opportunities in rural areas.

Deputy Chief Minister Maurya’s directives toward transparency, promptness, and public resolution have injected new momentum into programs like PMAY-Gramin, Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, and PMGSY. His vision guarantees that these schemes reach the last mile, embodying the motto of “Antyodaya.”

With increased women's participation, climate-sensitive planning, and robust implementation of employment guarantees, MGNREGA has become a cornerstone of Uttar Pradesh’s rural renaissance. The state’s exemplary performance is now viewed as a model that can be replicated nationwide.















