MHA extends COVID Guidelines for Surveillance, Containment, Caution till March 31

The Ministry of Home Affairs has extended the existing COVID Guidelines for Surveillance, Containment and Caution till March 31, 2021.

The Ministry said, while there has been a substantial decline in the active and new COVID-19 cases, there is need to maintain surveillance, containment and caution so as to fully overcome the pandemic.

The States and Union Territories have been advised to speed up the vaccination of the target population to break the chain of transmission.

They have also been asked that Containment Zones continue to be demarcated carefully, prescribed containment measures strictly followed within these zones and COVID-appropriate behaviour promoted and strictly enforced.

The Standard Operating Procedures prescribed in respect of various permitted activities will be followed scrupulously.

The Minister has directed them to strictly enforce the focussed approach on surveillance, containment and strict observance of the guidelines and SOPs.