Micro lockdowns, travel curbs must: AIIMS Chief

New Delhi: To arrest the spread of Covid-19 virus in India a new strategy is required, says Dr Randeep Guleria, chief of Delhi's All-India Institute of Medical Sciences and a top member of the government's Covid Task Force.

"We have to aggressively work on reducing the number of cases," through a bigger range of measures, including "containment zones, lockdown areas, ramping up testing, tracing and isolation," Dr Guleria said.

Sharpest spike of Covid cases in Pune district

Records 10,827 new cases in 24 hours

Pune: The second wave of coronavirus infections in Pune is showing no signs of slowing down, with the number of new Covid-19 cases in the district crossing 10,000.

A total of 10,827 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. With 66 persons succumbing to the infection on Saturday, Pune district reached a cumulative total of 10,163 Covid-19 deaths.

Of these, a total of 35 were from PMC and 10 from Pimpri Chinchwad. A total of 31,196 samples were tested on Saturday, of which 20,066 were from PMC areas, 5,981 were from Pimpri-Chinchwad and 5,149 were from Pune Rural and cantonment areas.

A total of 54,971 persons with Covid-19 are now in home isolation.