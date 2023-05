MiG-29K makes maiden night landing on INS Vikrant

New Delhi: For the first time, the MiG-29K fighter aircraft undertook night landing on indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, a feat described by the Indian Navy as a "historic milestone". The Navy said the "challenging" night landing trial demonstrated the resolve, skill and professionalism of the crew of the INS Vikrant and the naval pilots. The milestone was achieved on Wednesday night when the ship was sailing in the Arabian Sea, officials said.

"The Indian Navy achieves another historic milestone by undertaking the maiden night landing of MiG-29K on INS Vikrant. This is indicative of the Navy's impetus towards Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance)," Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said. "This challenging night landing trial also demonstrates the resolve, skill and professionalism of the Vikrant crew and the Naval pilots," he said.

In February, Russian-origin MiG-29K and a prototype of the Naval variant of the indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas jets had conducted day landings on the aircraft carrier. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Indian Navy for the successful maiden night landing trials of MiG-29K on INS Vikrant. "Congratulations to the Indian Navy for successfully undertaking the maiden night landing trials of MiG-29K on #INSVikrant," Singh said on Twitter.

In September last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned India's first indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant that made the country part of an elite group of nations.