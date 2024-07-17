Live
Might be his personal view: JK ADGP on police chief's remarks
A senior police officer on Wednesday said DGP R R Swain's statement on regional parties hobnobbing with terrorist leaders might have been his personal opinion as Jammu and Kashmir Police is an apolitical force.
The director general of police (DGP) had on Monday claimed that Pakistan infiltrated all aspects of civil society in Jammu and Kashmir during the peak of militancy and that regional parties had cultivated terror leaders for political benefits.
Swain's remarks provoked sharp reactions from political parties, with the PDP calling for his sacking over the huge losses suffered by security forces in the past 32 months. Speaking to reporters here, Additional DGP Vijay Kumar said, "J&K Police is a professional, apolitical and impartial police force.
The statement of the DGP might be his personal view." Kumar, who has played a key leadership role in combating terrorism over the past four years, was in Zadibal to oversee the arrangements made for the Muharram procession on the day of Ashura. He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and lauded the civilian volunteers for their contribution in ensuring smooth passage of the procession.