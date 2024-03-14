Might have to order review of all school recruitments made in 2016: Calcutta HC

Kolkata: A Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Thursday observed that it might have to order a review of all the recruitments made under teaching and non-teaching categories by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) in 2016.

On Thursday, after the matter came up for hearing at the Division Bench of Justice Debangsu Basak and Justice Shabbar Rashidi, it asked the commission’s counsel whether the WBSSC had the necessary components to go through a review process.

The commission’s counsel then replied that the WBSSC did not have the copies of all the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets but only those which were recovered and given to them by the CBI sleuths.

However, the commission’s counsel added that if the court orders it, then the WBSSC authorities are ready to go through a review on the basis of the OMR sheets.

Thereafter, the Bench made the preliminary observation that it might have to finally order a review of all the recruitments under both teaching and non-teaching categories in state-run schools made by the WBSSC in 2016.

The matter will come up for hearing again on Friday. If finally, the Bench orders a review, then the entire panel of recruitments done in 2016 might be cancelled if irregularities in the induction process are proven beyond doubt.



