Live
- Musk invites users to find their dates on Twitter
- Young scientist from Belagavi contributes to Chandrayaan-3
- This Week's Scholarships For Students
- India’s 'Bahubali' rocket LVM3 lifts off with Chandrayaan-3
- SC agrees to hear on July 17 Manipur govt’s plea challenging lift on internet ban
- Subba Reddy terms Panchakarla's statements as baseless
- BJP's downfall has begun from Karnataka, PM Modi's influence waning: CM Siddaramaiah
- World Kebab Day: Try These Kebab Recipes
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Aashika tells Bebika about co-housemate Elvish Yadav fat-shaming her in a roast
- World Kebab Day 2023: Date, history and significance
Mild Earthquake in Kutch region of Gujarat
Kutch: A 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck a remote location near the India-Pakistan International Border in Gujarat's Kutch region on Friday, according...
Kutch: A 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck a remote location near the India-Pakistan International Border in Gujarat's Kutch region on Friday, according to official sources.
The seismic event occurred at 12:16 a.m. and was centered approximately 35 kms North-North-West from Khavda (Kutch) at a depth of 10 kms, as reported by the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR).
Mild Earthquake in Kutch region of Gujarat
This earthquake marks the second significant seismic activity recorded in the Kutch region this month. On July 3, a tremor measuring 3.4 in magnitude rattled Rapar.
The epicenter of that quake was located just a few kilometers away from Chobari village, which was also the epicenter of the devastating earthquake that struck the region in 2001. The ISR continues to closely monitor the seismic activity in the region, providing valuable data to better understand the geological dynamics of the area.