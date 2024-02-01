Mild earthquakes stir Gujarat's seismic zone without casualties

Kachchh (Gujarat): The Kachchh region of Gujarat was awakened by tremors on Thursday as an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale struck the area.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the seismic event occurred at 8:06 AM, with its epicenter latitudinally and longitudinally recorded at 24.27 and 70.21, respectively.

The depth of the earthquake was measured at 15 kilometers.

Despite the quake, no immediate reports of damage or loss of life have been reported.

The seismic vulnerability of the Kachchh region is attributed to its geographical positioning near tectonic plate boundaries, leading to frequent seismic activities.

The area lies close to the boundary between the Indian and Eurasian Plate, making it prone to earthquakes.

The tragic event of 2001 served as a stark reminder of the region's susceptibility to seismic upheavals, prompting improvements in infrastructure resilience and disaster preparedness measures.

The official social media account of the National Center for Seismology detailed the specifics of the quake, ensuring timely information dissemination to the public and authorities concerned.

The announcement follows a similar seismic activity experienced in the district on January 28, with a recorded magnitude of 4.0. The Institute of Seismological Research pinpointed the epicenter near the Bharush district, but like the recent event, it did not result in any reported casualties or damage.

Notably, the district is no stranger to seismic activities in a "very high-risk" zone.

The ISR noted that the January 28 tremor occurred at 4:45 PM, with the epicenter approximately 21 km north-northwest from Bhachau.

The region is accustomed to experiencing low-intensity tremors regularly, contributing to a heightened sense of preparedness among the local populace.

This string of earthquakes revived memories of the devastating 2001 tremor that shook the very foundations of the Kachchh region. The catastrophic event claimed the lives of over 13,000 individuals and left 1.67 lakh injured. The destruction extended beyond the immediate human toll, with massive property damage rendering thousands homeless.