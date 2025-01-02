Mild tremor felt in Kutch; no casualty

Kutch: A tremor of 3.2 magnitude hit Gujarat’s Kutch district on Wednesday morning, the Institute of Seismo-logical Research (ISR) said.

No casualty or damage to property was reported, the district administration said. The tremor was recorded at 10.24 am, with its epicentre located 23 kilometres north-north east (NNE) of Bhachau, as per the Gandhinagar-based ISR.

Last month, the region recorded four seismic activities of more than 3 magnitude, including a 3.2 magni-tude tremor three days ago with its epicentre also close to Bhachau.

A 3.7 magnitude tremor hit the district on December 23 and of 3.2 magnitude on December 7, accord-ing to the ISR. On November 18 last year, an earthquake of 4 magnitude jolted Kutch. Earlier, on November 15, an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hit Patan in north Gujarat, as per the ISR data.

Gujarat is a high earthquake-risk area. It suffered nine major earthquakes in the past 200 years, according to the data of the Gujarat State Dis-aster Management Authority (GSDMA).