Mild tremor felt in Kutch; no casualty
Kutch: A tremor of 3.2 magnitude hit Gujarat’s Kutch district on Wednesday morning, the Institute of Seismo-logical Research (ISR) said.
No casualty or damage to property was reported, the district administration said. The tremor was recorded at 10.24 am, with its epicentre located 23 kilometres north-north east (NNE) of Bhachau, as per the Gandhinagar-based ISR.
Last month, the region recorded four seismic activities of more than 3 magnitude, including a 3.2 magni-tude tremor three days ago with its epicentre also close to Bhachau.
A 3.7 magnitude tremor hit the district on December 23 and of 3.2 magnitude on December 7, accord-ing to the ISR. On November 18 last year, an earthquake of 4 magnitude jolted Kutch. Earlier, on November 15, an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hit Patan in north Gujarat, as per the ISR data.
Gujarat is a high earthquake-risk area. It suffered nine major earthquakes in the past 200 years, according to the data of the Gujarat State Dis-aster Management Authority (GSDMA).