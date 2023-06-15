Militants gun down 11 in Manipur

Imphal: At least 11 persons were killed and 23 others injured when suspected militants attack the Khamelock village in Manipur, police said on Wednesday.



A police official said that heavily armed militants attacked the village late on Tuesday night and fired at the villagers with automatic weapons killing nine persons on the spot and injuring 23 others, including women.

Two people succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

The official said the death toll is likely to increase as several of the injured are said to be critical.

Khamenlok village lies along the borders of the Meitei-dominated Imphal East district and the tribal inhabited Kangpokpi district.

Additional paramilitary forces were deployed in Khamenlok, where several people have been killed in recent clashes.