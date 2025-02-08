Live
- BJP defeated corrupt AAP, says GVL
- Why Women Should Eat Pumpkin Seeds Daily: Essential Health Benefits
- Delhi secretariat GAD department issued order saying all officials report at Secretariat and no document, files, computers hard disk be taken out of Secretariat
- HC has not given clean chit to in MUDA case: CM
- BJP released a poster saying Delhi se Aapda gayi
- BJP's top priority: Giving pure drinking water, housing, cleaning Yamuna changing face of Delhi by improving infrastructural facilities in Delhi and reduce air pollution
- Speculations are rife that Parvesh Varma a prominent Jat leader from New Delhi is likely candidate of CM. Parvesh is also a young leader. He is just 50 years
- Prime Minister Modi to address party workers at BJP Office at 5 pm today
- BJP after forming Government will discuss and decide what to do with Seeshmahal the Rs 50 crore official residence
- Giving breaking. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said if you think I am unclean dont wont for me got a reply from the voters who voted against him. Kejriwal lost by over 2000 votes. His number 2 Manish Sisodia accepted defeat. CM Atishi lost elections. Sada Aadmi to Seeshmahal people rejected says BJP
Just In
Milkipur bypoll: Counting begins for high-stakes battle between SP, BJP
The counting of votes for the bye-election of Milkipur Assembly seat of Ayodhya district began at 8 AM on Saturday, with several rounds of counting set to decide the winner.
The trends/results of the bypoll held on the Milkipur Assembly seat of Ayodhya district have started coming, the first trend has come in favour of the BJP.
The counting of votes is taking place at the Government Inter College of Milkipur. Counting will be done in several rounds and the results are expected by noon.
Although 10 candidates are in the fray for the Milkipur seat, the main contest is between BJP candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan and Samajwadi Party candidate Ajit Prasad.
The contest has turned into a prestige battle between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), both of whom have fielded candidates from the influential Pasi community.
The bypoll was necessitated after SP's Awadhesh Prasad vacated the seat upon winning the Faizabad (Ayodhya) Lok Sabha constituency in 2024. SP has now fielded his son, Ajit Prasad, while the BJP has put forward Chandrabhanu Paswan, making it a direct fight between two Pasi leaders.
The Milkipur constituency has approximately 3.60 lakh voters, including a significant 1.25 lakh Dalit electorate, with the Pasi community comprising around 65,000 voters. Other key voter groups include OBCs (30,000), Muslims (30,000), Brahmins (65,000), and Yadavs (55,000).
With both parties pulling out all stops to secure the crucial seat, all eyes are now on the counting process and the final results.