Ministry Of Education To Announce New UGC NET Exam Dates Soon After Cancellation

The Ministry of Education (MoE) announced that new dates for the UGC NET exam will be released soon, following the cancellation of the previous exam due to integrity concerns.

The UGC NET exam, held at 1,205 centers across 317 cities with over 11 lakh candidates, was canceled a day after it took place. This decision was made on Wednesday night after the National Testing Agency (NTA) received inputs suggesting that the June 18 exam may have been compromised.

Govind Jaiswal, Joint Secretary of the MoE, stated in a Thursday press conference, "The ministry identified a potential compromise in the examination. Consequently, the exam was canceled. The next date will be announced soon. The case has been referred to the CBI..."

The cancellation aims to ensure transparency and uphold the integrity of the examination process. Jaiswal emphasized, "The Ministry of Education will take action against anyone involved." He assured that the ministry is working diligently to protect students' futures.

The integrity concerns were flagged by the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Jaiswal mentioned that the inputs were technical and prompted immediate action, even though no complaints had been received about the exam.

The case has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a thorough investigation. The MoE assures that all necessary measures are being taken, but specific details cannot be disclosed to avoid hampering the investigation.

"We cannot share more details as it may hamper the investigations. We are taking prompt actions to ensure that students' futures are not compromised," said the official.

Students are advised to stay updated as the new dates for the UGC NET exam will be announced soon. The ministry aims to reschedule the exam as quickly as possible to minimize disruption to students' academic progress.

The UGC NET incident follows similar issues in the NEET UG 2024 exam, with allegations of question paper leaks and irregularities, particularly in Bihar. The NTA is addressing these concerns, including issues related to grace marks and alleged irregularities at specific exam centers.