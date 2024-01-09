Minor girl found dead, another unconscious on Patna's outskirts; sexual assault suspected

Live
Just In
A minor girl was found dead and another unconscious in a village on the outskirts of Patna on Tuesday, police said, adding they suspecting that the two were sexually assaulted and then dumped there.
Patna: A minor girl was found dead and another unconscious in a village on the outskirts of Patna on Tuesday, police said, adding they suspecting that the two were sexually assaulted and then dumped there.
"We have been informed that two minor girls were lying on the roadside near Hinduni village under Phulwarisharif police station. Our team along with FSL and dog squads immediately rushed there. One of the girls, who is supposed to be around 8 years old, died and another who seems to be around 12 years old was unconscious. The victims are not identified yet," Phulwarisharif SDPO Vikram Sihag said.
"We have rescued the unconscious girl and sent her to AIIMS Patna for treatment. Her condition is critical. The FSL team collected the evidence and the investigation is underway. The dead body was sent for the post-mortem investigation to find out the actual cause of her death. It will also ascertain the sexual assault. We are also waiting for the recovery of the unconscious girl. She will bring light to this incident," he added.