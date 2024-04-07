Miraj Craftsman's Legacy: Sitars And Tanpuras Awarded Coveted Geographical Indication Tags

Miraj, a small town in Maharashtra's Sangli district renowned for its expertise in crafting musical instruments, particularly sitars and tanpuras, has been granted the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tags. These tags, denoting the origin of the products from a specific geographical area, serve to enhance their commercial value.



Craftsmen from Miraj boast a heritage of over 300 years, spanning seven generations, dedicated to perfecting the art of making sitars and tanpuras. Recognizing this legacy, the government of India's intellectual property office awarded GI tags to the Miraj Musical Instruments Cluster for sitars and to the Soultune Musical Instrument Producer firm for tanpuras on March 30.

Mohsin Mirajkar, Chairman of the Miraj Musical Instruments Cluster, revealed that the cluster serves as the leading body for sitar and tanpura makers in the town, with over 450 artisans engaged in instrument production. Despite the high demand for sitars and tanpuras from Miraj, local resources are limited, leading to the sale of instruments falsely labeled as Miraj-made from other parts of the country.

To address this issue, Mirajkar stated that the cluster applied for the GI tag in 2021. Materials for crafting sitars and tanpuras, such as wood sourced from Karnataka's forests and pumpkin gourds from Maharashtra's Solapur district, are procured from specific regions.

The Miraj Musical Instruments Cluster produces approximately 60 to 70 sitars and 100 tanpuras monthly, with online sales accounting for 10%, retail stores for 30-40%, and direct customers, including renowned classical singers and film industry artists, comprising the remaining 50%.

Mirajkar traced the origin of sitar and tanpura craftsmanship in Miraj to the Adilshahi period, when skilled workers were sent to the town to craft a dargah dome. With the decline of battles during the British era, these workers transitioned to making musical instruments, supported by the princely state of Miraj.

Mirajkar emphasized the need for recognition and support from the government and the public to ensure the sustainability of the craft. Plans include establishing a training and research center for instrument-making and securing additional funding for the Miraj Musical Instruments Cluster's development.