Mission Hariyalo Rajasthan: Jaipur sets record in tree plantation on Hariyali Teej

The Jaipur district administration created a historic record by planting over 42 lakh saplings in a single day on the occasion of Hariyali Teej. Under the Mission Hariyalo Rajasthan, Jaipur topped all 41 districts of the state by doubling its target of 21 lakh plantations.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma launched the 76th Van Mahotsav by planting a sapling at Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University in Madau, Jaipur.

The initiative drew motivation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign and transformed the plantation drive into a mass movement.

Under the leadership of District Collector Jitendra Kumar Soni, the plantation campaign was executed on a mission mode in Jaipur.

According to Deputy Forest Conservator V. Ketan Kumar, a total of 42,02,139 saplings were planted across the district due to an effective action plan and constant monitoring.

The drive became an example of cooperation and healthy competition among government departments, agencies, and local bodies.

Public participation turned Van Mahotsav into a Jan Mahotsav, with locals enthusiastically joining in, especially in areas like Madhorajpura, where residents celebrated by dancing to folk tunes.

The Education Department led the effort by planting 14,58,454 saplings.

Other notable contributors included the Forest Department (2,55,218), Pollution Control Board (5,02,229), MNREGA (6,38,973), Local Self Government Department (2,90,928), and both Jaipur Heritage and Greater Municipal Corporations (2,07,217 and 1,05,635 respectively).

Many other departments such as Agriculture, Labor, Police, Medical and Health, PWD, Revenue, Panchayati Raj, and Urban Development also made significant contributions, showcasing Jaipur’s united front in advancing environmental conservation. The district’s record-setting achievement has paved a strong path towards a greener, more sustainable Jaipur.

The Mission Hariyalo Rajasthan was launched last year on August 7 on the occasion of Hariyali Teej.

The initiative aims to make Rajasthan greener, enhancing the state’s environmental health and overall prosperity.