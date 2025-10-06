Mission Shakti 5.0: Self-defense training boosting confidence among girls

Lucknow, October 6: Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, Mission Shakti 5.0 is giving new momentum to women’s safety, dignity, and self-reliance. On the occasion of International Girl Child Week, the Women and Child Development Department is conducting large-scale self-defense workshops across all districts.

These workshops are not only training girls and women in self-defense techniques, but also building their confidence and awareness of legal rights and support systems. So far, the campaign has reached over 13.58 lakh people, spreading awareness on women’s safety and empowerment.

At the district, block, and village levels, participants are learning about safety measures, emergency responses, helpline numbers, and cybersecurity. Experts and trainers emphasize that women should never remain silent in adverse situations but use government and social support systems effectively.

Students have shown enthusiastic participation, stating that the training has boosted their confidence and created a positive sense of security within their families and communities.

Leena Johri, Principal Secretary, Women and Child Development Department, said the campaign is a significant step towards strengthening girls’ safety and self-reliance. “Information related to self-defense is as essential as education. This initiative will enhance personal safety and help build a secure, inclusive environment for women and children across the state,” she added.