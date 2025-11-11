Mizoram bypolls: Voting underway amid tight security; over 56 pc turnout so far

Aizawl: Over 56.35 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 1 p.m. in the by-election for Mizoram’s Dampa Assembly constituency on Tuesday, officials said.

An election official said that no untoward incident has been reported so far after the balloting began at 7 a.m. at the 41 polling stations in the Dampa Assembly segment in Mamit

Polling would continue in the mixed-population Assembly constituency in Mamit district till 4 p.m., without any break. The official said that in the Dampa Assembly Constituency (reserved for the tribals) by-election, webcasting was conducted in 40 out of the total 41 polling stations. Webcasting could not be carried out at the Zopui polling station due to poor network connectivity.

Three polling stations in the Assembly constituency have been identified as critical, leading to a higher number of deployments of security forces. In all, 20,790 voters, including 10,185 women, are eligible to cast their votes to decide the electoral fate of five candidates.

The Dampa Assembly seat fell vacant following the death of Opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

The Assembly segment, which shares an unfenced border with Bangladesh and an inter-state border with Tripura, has a sizable minority population, including members of the Chakma and Reang tribal communities.

Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel have been deployed at polling stations and adjoining porous border areas to maintain law and order.

The by-election will witness a five-cornered contest as the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has fielded Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, while the Opposition MNF has nominated its Vice-President and former Health Minister R. Lalthangliana.

The Congress has fielded its State Vice-President and former Transport Minister John Rotluangliana, while the BJP has nominated Lalhmingthanga.

Former Chief Minister Brigadier T. Sailo’s party, the People’s Conference, has fielded its Vice-President K. Zahmingthanga.

The Mizoram Election Department said in a statement that, in accordance with the guidelines and instructions issued by the Election Commission regarding the conduct of elections, all presiding officers, polling personnel, sector officers, and security personnel involved in the by-election have been instructed to remain vigilant and ensure that the election is conducted freely, fairly, and peacefully.

They have also been directed to take immediate and appropriate action in case of any violation of election rules or poll-day offences and malpractices during the polling process, the statement added.

Adequate security measures have been put in place for the by-election under the supervision of state police nodal officer H. Ramthlengliana, Inspector General of Police (Headquarters and Law & Order).

The counting of votes will take place on November 14.