Mizoram resident apprehended at Delhi Airport for illegally travelling to China

New Delhi : Delhi Police has apprehended a woman passenger for illegally travelling to China. The woman, a resident of Mizoram, never travelled out of India as per Immigration record and had gone to China using illegal means, said an official on Wednesday.

According to an FIR, accessed by IANS, in the intervening night of 8-9 September one Indian female passenger identified as Krosthangmawai (25), a resident of Aizawl in Mizoram arrived from China at IGI Airport.

“During scrutiny of her travel documents and history, it was found that the passenger had never travelled out of India as per Immigration record,” read the FIR.

However upon arrival from China, an endorsement from Indian Consulate Guangzhou, China was found on the seventh page of her EC stating, "This EC has been issued to make the applicant enable to travel back to India, who illegally entered the mainland of China without any valid travel documents.

“The passenger was issued a passport from RPO Guwahati on February 26, 2019 but she did not ever use the same passport to travel out of India. Thus, it is clear that the passenger had cheated Indian Immigration by using illegal means to enter China. Hence, a case under relevant sections of law may please be registered against all of them for cheating Indian immigration authority,” the FIR read.

A senior police official said that a case under section 12 of Passport Act has been registered at IGI airport police station and further probe is going on. “Police teams are questioning the woman on the route taken by her to illegally enter China and reason behind it,” said a source privy to investigation.