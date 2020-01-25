MLA Bihari Lal Nokha enters Assembly with basket of locusts

Jaipur: In a symbolic protest, BJP MLA Bihari Lal Nokha in Rajasthan entered the State assembly carrying a basket full of locusts to draw the government's attention to the farmers whose crops have been destroyed by the insect.

Eleven districts of the state are facing the worst locust attack after 26 years.

"The farmers in the state have faced huge losses due to locust menace and the government should pay them compensation. Over seven lakh hectares of crops have been damaged," the MLA was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"The seriousness of the government is visible in addressing the issue of locust attack in western Rajasthan that has damaged crops on lakhs of hectares of land," Mr Nokha said.

"Instead of taking the issue very seriously, the government is focused on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The farmers have suffered huge losses due to the locust attack and the government should expedite the compensation distribution process," he added.