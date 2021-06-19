MLC Arvind Kumar Sharma became the Vice President of Uttar Pradesh BJP

Former IAS officer AK Sharma, who is considered close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been made the Vice President of BJP Uttar Pradesh. Where assembly elections are to be held next year. There was speculation for weeks that Sharma, an MLC and former Indian Administrative Service officer, would be made a minister in UP. He was sent to PM Modi's Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi earlier this year to oversee the fight against COVID-19.

Bharatiya Janata Party's state president Swatantra Dev Singh on Saturday announced the party's state office bearers and declared one state vice-president and two state ministers.



The State President Swatantra Dev Singh, A.K. Sharma Member Legislative Council (Mau) has been appointed as State Vice President and Archana Mishra (Lucknow) and Amit Balmiki (Bulandshahr) have been appointed as State Ministers.



Significantly, Arvind Kumar Sharma has worked as a close associate officer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi between 2001 and 2020. He has also worked in the Chief Minister's Office of Gujarat and then in the Prime Minister's Office. He has taken voluntary retirement two years ahead of time.

