- New M Tech course in signal Processing & communications
- Man gets 25 years jail for raping minor
- Close shave for RTC passengers
- Transgenders take pride in new-found respect as traffic assistants
- ‘Mana Gudi Mana Balam’ prog to transform temples into power centres
- OU move to make tribal students proficient in English
- UoH student wins gold in CM Cup’s Yoga championship
- Sridhar Babu launches mobile science lab
- Rs 1,000 crore allocated for rural road network devpt
- Revenue deficit a big worry for govt, says CM Revanth
Mob attacks SP office in Manipur
Imphal: A mob attacked the office of the Superintendent of Police in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Friday evening over the officer's alleged failure to remove central force from Saibol village bordering Imphal East district, officials said. Several people were reportedly injured in the attack.
Kuki organisations have been protesting the alleged baton charge on women by security forces on December 31 in Saibol village.
The attackers threw stones and other projectiles towards the office to vent their anger over the continued deployment of central forces particularly the BSF and the CRPF in the village, an official said.
