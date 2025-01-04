  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Mob attacks SP office in Manipur

Mob attacks SP office in Manipur
x
Highlights

Imphal: A mob attacked the office of the Superintendent of Police in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Friday evening over the officer's alleged failure...

Imphal: A mob attacked the office of the Superintendent of Police in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Friday evening over the officer's alleged failure to remove central force from Saibol village bordering Imphal East district, officials said. Several people were reportedly injured in the attack.

Kuki organisations have been protesting the alleged baton charge on women by security forces on December 31 in Saibol village.

The attackers threw stones and other projectiles towards the office to vent their anger over the continued deployment of central forces particularly the BSF and the CRPF in the village, an official said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick