Mobile Internet Services Suspended In Haryana Districts Amid Social Media-Fueled Violence

Mobile internet services will continue to be suspended until August 5 in certain districts and sub-divisions of Haryana due to critical and tense conditions. The order, issued by the Haryana Home Secretary, affects Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal, and the sub-divisions of Sohna, Pataudi, and Manesar in Gurgaon district. The violence in Nuh was fueled, in part, by social media, prompting the state government to form a three-member committee to monitor social media activities since July 21.



Following communal clashes that resulted in six fatalities and over 50 injuries, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has requested an additional four companies of central forces, along with the deployment of one battalion from the Indian Reserve Battalion, to address the situation in Nuh. Currently, there are 20 companies of central forces already deployed throughout the state, with 14 in Nuh, three in Palwal, two in Gurugram, and one in Faridabad. CM Khattar informed the media that 116 individuals have been arrested and 90 others detained in connection with the clashes in Nuh since Monday.

When inquired about the involvement of self-proclaimed cow vigilante Mohit Yadav, popularly known as Monu Manesar, CM Khattar stated that the Rajasthan government had filed an FIR against Bajrang Dal's Monu Manesar. He assured that they have offered full cooperation in the search for him. Monu Manesar is a suspect in the murders of Junaid and Nasir in Bhiwani and had previously announced through a video that he would participate in the Nuh yatra. However, he failed to appear. Meanwhile, Haryana's police chief, P K Agrawal, announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the violence cases, specifically looking into Manesar's role.

Meanwhile, three days after the clashes in Haryana, Gurgaon experienced relative peace, with only three minor incidents of arson and vandalism reported in Sohna, Pataudi, and Basai. In response to the conflict that resulted in six fatalities and over 50 injuries, a total of 18 cases have been registered in Gurgaon, and more than 50 suspects have been arrested by the police.

Furthermore, the United States, in a plea for peace, called on all parties involved in the Haryana clashes to avoid resorting to violence. According to the US State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller, during a regular press briefing on August 2, no American citizens have been affected by the ongoing conflict. When asked about the "Hindu-Muslim clashes in the region," Miller emphasized the importance of maintaining calm and refraining from violent actions. He further mentioned that he would verify with the embassy whether any US citizens have been impacted by the situation.