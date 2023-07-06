MoD Chintan Shivir: Proposals emerge to boost domestic defence manufacturing

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a ‘Chintan Shivir’ of Ministry of Defence in New Delhi on Thursday, where several innovative proposals emerged to enhance indigenisation content in domestic defence manufacturing.

As per Ministry of Defence, proposals also discussed to provide better health and pension services and re-settlement to the ex-servicemen, more collaboration of DRDO with other research bodies, performance audit, bringing more efficiency in the functioning Ministry of Defence and future roadmap of different organisations.

The Defence Minister sat through the day-long deliberations, which were spread over six sessions, covering important issues pertaining to Department of Defence (DoD), Department of Defence Production (DDP), MoD (Finance), Department of Military Affairs (DMA), Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW) and Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO).

MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, civil and military officials of MoD from all ranks attended the meeting.

Presentations were made by each department which was followed by frank and free exchange of ideas.

“Had extensive discussions during the day-long ‘MoD Chintan Shivir’ today. Several important issues pertaining to strengthening India’s Defence capabilities and the welfare of our Ex-Servicemen were discussed. I have directed all the concerned departments to prepare a time bound action plan and make a presentation on the Action Taken Report within 15 days,” Rajnath Singh said.

The Defence Minister directed that a detailed action taken report on various issues be submitted to him within a fortnight to take forward these discussions.