Live
- World Hepatitis Day 2023: Viral Hepatitis & Pregnancy
- Vijayapura Airport in April 2024; Night landing of flights is also allowed: Minister MB Patil
- Scholarships for Students
- CM to visit Visakhapatnam on August 1
- ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ new video sets up anticipation with key elements of series
- ‘Dayaa’ gave scope to prove my mettle as an actor: JD Chakravarthy
- Suriya-Dulquer to share screen soon!
- This is when ‘Rangabali’ is hitting OTT platform
- Crazy buzz: Sreeleela to shake legs with Allu Arjun in ‘Pushpa: The Rule!’
- Moderate earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh, no damage reported
Just In
World Hepatitis Day 2023: Viral Hepatitis & Pregnancy
Vijayapura Airport in April 2024; Night landing of flights is also allowed: Minister MB Patil
Scholarships for Students
CM to visit Visakhapatnam on August 1
‘Guns & Gulaabs’ new video sets up anticipation with key elements of series
‘Dayaa’ gave scope to prove my mettle as an actor: JD Chakravarthy
Moderate earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh, no damage reported
A moderate intensity earthquake, measuring 4 on the Richter Scale, hit Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district and adjoining areas on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.
Itanagar: A moderate intensity earthquake, measuring 4 on the Richter Scale, hit Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district and adjoining areas on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.
NCS said that the moderate intensity tremor was felt in Pangin and many other areas of the Siang district and adjoining areas causing some panic among the people.
The quake struck at a depth of 10 km from the surface.
Arunachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority said that there was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property.
Successive earthquakes in the mountainous northeastern states, especially in Assam, Mizoram and Manipur, have kept the authorities worried, forcing them to build quake-protective structures.
Seismologists consider the northeastern region as the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world.