Moderate Earthquake Of 3.2 Magnitude Hits Lahaul-Spiti Amidst Monsoon Turmoil

Amidst the ongoing monsoon turmoil, a moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 struck the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday afternoon. The Seismological Department reported that the quake occurred at approximately 13:11 hours, with its epicenter located at a depth of 5 kilometers. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties or property damage.



Lahaul-Spiti, situated in seismic zone IV, is classified as a high-damage-risk area, making even moderate earthquakes a matter of concern. The tremors were felt in various parts of the district, compounding the region's difficulties, which are already exacerbated by heavy monsoon rainfall and its associated challenges.



Residents of Lahaul-Spiti are experiencing significant disruption due to the combined effects of the earthquake and the persistent monsoon downpours. The heavy rains have led to landslides and road blockages, hindering transportation and posing additional risks to the local population. Authorities are maintaining heightened vigilance to address any potential aftershocks or further complications arising from the severe weather conditions.

