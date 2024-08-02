Live
- Paris Olympics 2024: Indian rower Balraj Panwar, judoka Tulika Mann ousted from Games
- Six hurt as two groups of Kanwarias clash in Gurugram
- Paris Olympics 2024: This loss is one of the hardest of my career, says PV Sindhu
- Apple's iPhone market share to reach 7 pc in India this year: Experts
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announces plans for new International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad
- Supreme Court rejects plea seeking SIT probe into electoral bond 'scam'
- Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, History, Significance, Rituals, and Shubh Muhurat for Tying Rakhi
- Plea on Ghatal LS poll: Calcutta HC directs inclusion of sitting MP as party
- Vehicle falls into gorge in J&K’s Kupwara, three killed
- Independence Day 2024: Theme, History, Significance, and Celebrations in India
Just In
Moderate Earthquake Of 3.2 Magnitude Hits Lahaul-Spiti Amidst Monsoon Turmoil
- A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh, adding to the challenges of heavy monsoon rainfall.
- Fortunately, no casualties or property damage have been reported. The region, in seismic zone IV, remains on high alert.
Amidst the ongoing monsoon turmoil, a moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 struck the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday afternoon. The Seismological Department reported that the quake occurred at approximately 13:11 hours, with its epicenter located at a depth of 5 kilometers. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties or property damage.
Lahaul-Spiti, situated in seismic zone IV, is classified as a high-damage-risk area, making even moderate earthquakes a matter of concern. The tremors were felt in various parts of the district, compounding the region's difficulties, which are already exacerbated by heavy monsoon rainfall and its associated challenges.
Residents of Lahaul-Spiti are experiencing significant disruption due to the combined effects of the earthquake and the persistent monsoon downpours. The heavy rains have led to landslides and road blockages, hindering transportation and posing additional risks to the local population. Authorities are maintaining heightened vigilance to address any potential aftershocks or further complications arising from the severe weather conditions.