Modi announces repeal of 3 farm laws

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the Centre has decided to repeal all three farm laws .

In an address to the nation, he said, "We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month."

He urged the protesting farmers to "return home to their families and let's start afresh".

Modi said, "Whatever I did, I did for farmers. What I'm doing, is for the country. With your blessings, I never left out anything in my hard work. Today I assure you that I'll now work even harder, so that your dreams, nation's dreams can be realised."

The farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws for over almost a year now.