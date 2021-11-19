  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Modi announces repeal of 3 farm laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the Centre has decided to repeal all three farm laws.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the Centre has decided to repeal all three farm laws.

In an address to the nation, he said, "We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month."

He urged the protesting farmers to "return home to their families and let's start afresh".

Modi said, "Whatever I did, I did for farmers. What I'm doing, is for the country. With your blessings, I never left out anything in my hard work. Today I assure you that I'll now work even harder, so that your dreams, nation's dreams can be realised."

The farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws for over almost a year now.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X