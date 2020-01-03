Modi asks anti-CAA agitators to protest in Pakistan

Tumakuru: Lambasting the Congress and its allies for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the ongoing protests were against Parliament and called on the agitators to raise their voice against Pakistan's atrocities on its minorities for the last 70 years.

The Prime Minister said protecting and supporting minorities of neighbouring countries, who have sought refuge in India, is our cultural and national responsibility.

"Those who are protesting against the Parliament of India, I want to tell them that the need was to expose Pakistan's deeds on the world stage.

If you want to protest, protest and raise voice against Pakistan's deeds for the last 70 years; you should have that guts," he said.

Addressing a gathering at Siddaganga Math near here, he said, "If you want to shout slogans, shout against the way in which atrocities are happening against minorities there; if you want to hold rallies, hold it in favour of Dalits and downtrodden who have come from Pakistan (to India).

If you want to stage dharna, do it against Pakistan's deeds."

Modi was speaking after paying respects at the 'Gadduge' (final resting place) of Shivakumara Swamiji at Siddaganga Math, a prominent Lingayat seminary here.

Pointing out that a few weeks ago Parliament passed the CAA, Modi said, however, the Congress and its allies and the ecosystem created by them are standing against Parliament.

He said, "The kind of hate they have towards us (BJP), similar voice can be heard against the country's Parliament these days.

These people have begun protest against the country's Parliament...These people are protesting against Dalits, suppressed and downtrodden who have come from Pakistan seeking refuge."