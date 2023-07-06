Modi convenes crucial extended meeting of NDA on July 18

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened an extended meeting of NDA allies on July 18. It has also been decided to invite those who had left the NDA.

While it is clear that Akali Dal which had quit NDA a little before the Punjab Assembly elections opposing farm laws had been invited and they have decided to attend the meeting and would also rejoin NDA, one has to see if they would invite their old ally TDP or not. Similarly will they invite Jana Sena party which is in alliance with BJP in Andhra Pradesh?

It may be noted that this meeting of NDA would be held on the day the opposition parties would meet at Bengaluru.