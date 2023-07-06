Live
- MoD Chintan Shivir: Proposals emerge to boost domestic defence manufacturing
- Behaviour of PM Modi on Manipur shockingly bizarre: Congress
- Bas de Leede's all-round heroics helps Netherlands seal ODI World Cup spot with win over Scotland
- Canada Open 2023: Sindhu, Lakshya advance to second round; Sai Praneeth bows out
- Why does BJP call NCP ‘corrupt’ and then ally with it, asks Congress in Maharashtra
- Google releases fix for 3 actively exploited bugs for Android
- Congress appoints 4 new general secretaries for poll-bound Madhya Pradesh
- iPhone 15 may enter mass production in August: Report
- NCP split: Rahul meets Shard Pawar, extends support
- Nothing introduces Ear (2) Black with 2 unique features in India
Modi convenes crucial extended meeting of NDA on July 18
Highlights
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened an extended meeting of NDA allies on July 18. It has also been decided to invite those who had...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened an extended meeting of NDA allies on July 18. It has also been decided to invite those who had left the NDA.
While it is clear that Akali Dal which had quit NDA a little before the Punjab Assembly elections opposing farm laws had been invited and they have decided to attend the meeting and would also rejoin NDA, one has to see if they would invite their old ally TDP or not. Similarly will they invite Jana Sena party which is in alliance with BJP in Andhra Pradesh?
It may be noted that this meeting of NDA would be held on the day the opposition parties would meet at Bengaluru.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS