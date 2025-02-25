Modi: Edn biggest investment in life

Bhopal : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the inaugural session of the Madhya Pradesh Global Investment Summit (GIS) 2025 in Bhopal on Monday, emphasized the value of education, calling it “the biggest investment in life.”

PM Modi shared that his arrival at the summit was delayed by 15 minutes to avoid disrupting students appearing for Class 10 and 12 board exams. “I came to know that students of Class 10 and 12 had exams today, and the timing coincided with my departure from Raj Bhavan. I did not want students to get stuck in traffic, so I decided to adjust my schedule. Education should never be obstructed as it is the greatest investment in life,” he said.

Modi released the 19th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme under which more than Rs 22,000 crore was transferred to the bank accounts of 9.8 crore farmers across the country. At an event in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, the PM reiterated the government's commitment to rural development and agricultural prosperity, emphasising that the scheme continues to provide crucial financial support to farmers. In an apparent dig at RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's recent Maha Kumbh jibe, Modi said people of Bihar will never forgive "leaders of Jungle Raj" who mocked and ridiculed Hindu religion. Modi said, "Leaders of Jungle Raj ridiculed the Maha Kumbh Mela and Hindu religion...People of Bihar will never forgive them." Modi made the remark without naming Prasad, who recently sparked a controversy after he called the Maha Kumbh "faaltu" (meaningless). He also credited the NDA government for ensuring that farmers receive urea at subsidised rates, stating that without the current administration, farmers would not have access to such benefits. The PM noted that milk production in the country has substantially increased due to the efforts of the NDA government, strengthening the dairy sector.