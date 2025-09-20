Live
Modi gave India a new image globally: Delhi CM
New Delhi: Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enhancing India’s global image, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday called on citizens to align themselves with him towards making the nation self-reliant.
As part of ‘Sewa Pakhwada’, marking Modi’s birthday celebrations for a fortnight, the chief minister painted a lotus on a 10-kilometre-long canvas during the ‘Viksit Bharat Ke Rang, Kala Ke Sang’ event held at the India Gate here on Friday.
Addressing the gathering, Gupta expressed that the canvas represents a new image of India, created by thousands of people in various colours.
“This is our country, and we all have a role in dreaming about its future and realising those dreams by taking responsibility,” she stated.
Gupta emphasised that Prime Minister Modi has transformed India’s image on the world stage, saying, “We salute the Prime Minister, who has worked tirelessly for the country’s progress. We need to join him with the goal of making India self-reliant and a leader in the world.”
The programme was also attended by Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Kiren Rijiju, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) vice chairman Kuljeet Chahal, and many celebrated painters.