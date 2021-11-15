Modi government extended the tenure of Home, Defense Secretary and Intelligence Bureau Director and RAW Secretary

New Delhi: The government has decided to extend the tenure of Home Secretary, Defense Secretary and Director of Intelligence Bureau and Secretary of Research and Analysis Branch (RAW) by two years. A notification to this effect was issued by the government on Monday.

This comes a day after the government decided to extend the tenure of directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) by five years. Meanwhile, the opposition parties are strongly criticizing the government for this decision.

In the midst of this controversy, in the notification issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, it has been said that "if it is necessary to do so, then in the public interest, the tenure of Defense Secretary, Home Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau and Secretary of Research and Analysis Wing should be extended."

The maximum can be extended for two years. The term of service in all these posts was fixed for two years, but now it can be extended for a maximum period of two years in public interest if needed.