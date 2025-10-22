Live
Modi greets Japan’s new PM
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sanae Takaichi on her election as Japan’s Prime Minister and said he looked forward to working together further to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.
"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Sanae Takaichi upon her appointment as Prime Minister of Japan. I look forward to working closely together to further evolve the special strategic global partnership that Japan and India have built. A stronger Japan-India relationship is an indispensable element for achieving peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," Modi said in a post on X.
