Modi inaugurates, lays stones for projects worth Rs 8K cr in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation for several major development projects in Ahmedabad on Monday with a total value exceeding Rs 8,000 crore. The projects include the quadrupling of the Samakhiali-Gandhidham and Gandhidham-Adipur railway lines, development of key roads within the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) area, and construction of flyovers at Bakrol, Hathijan, Ramol, and Panjarpol.

During his visit, Modi inaugurated the 20.8 km Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase II, which extends the North-South Metro Corridor from APMC to Mahatma Mandir and includes a branch line to GIFT City.

The new phase introduces an 8 km corridor with eight stations and a 15.4 km viaduct between Motera and Sector 1. The total cost of this metro expansion is Rs 3,284 crore.

In the energy sector, Modi inaugurated a 30 MW solar power system and a 35 MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at the Kutch Lignite Thermal Power Station and unveiled new 220-kilovolt substations in Morbi and Rajkot to enhance power infrastructure. He also launched the Single Window IT System (SWITS) for the International Financial Services Centres Authority to streamline financial services operations.

The Prime Minister handed over homes to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), with more than 30,000 homes approved under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana. Modi emphasized that thousands of families in Gujarat will celebrate major festivals in their new homes. He acknowledged recent heavy rainfall challenges and expressed hope for speedy recovery for those affected.