Modi interacts with host of world leaders at G20

Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with a host of world leaders, including of France, Germany, Ethiopia, Sierra Leone, Angola, Malaysia and Singapore, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg.On meeting President Emmanuel Macron of France, the PM posted: “Pleased to meet President Macron during the G20 Summit in Johannesburg.

We had an enriching exchange on various issues. Relations between India and France remain a force for global good.” The French President posted in response: “Thank you my friend, dear @NarendraModi. Nations are stronger when they advance together. Long live the friendship between our countries!”

On his meeting with the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Modi posted: “It was wonderful to meet German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. India's ties with Germany are robust, especially in areas such as trade, technology, innovation and more.”

On his meeting with the Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Ali, he posted that the two countries will continue to strengthen their cooperation in areas such as technology, skills, and others.

“Met Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali of Ethiopia during the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. India and Ethiopia share a partnership rooted in history and strengthened by developmental cooperation. We will keep boosting ties in sectors like technology, skilling and more.” He also met World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and posted: “As always, a delight to meet Tulsi Bhai. India will always contribute towards building a healthier planet.” PM Modi also interacted with the President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, which is the current chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).