Modi interacts with PMAY-U beneficiaries

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) in Sabar Sahi slum area of Bhubaneswar.

The Prime Minister arrived here, the last leg of his three-State tour, and was accorded a grand welcome at the airport. After he arrived at the Bhubaneswar airport, Modi went to Sabar Sahi slum in Gadakana area in a carcade under tight security to attend a special programme. Hundreds of people, especially women, greeted Modi standing on both sides of the road fromBhubaneswar airport to Gadakana. The supporters also extended birthday wishes to Modi on his 74th birthday.

While participating in the Griha Pravesh celebrations, Modi interacted with the beneficiaries.The Prime Minister inaugurated the homes of 20 beneficiaries under the PMAY.

Accompanied by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the Prime Minister visited the home of Antaryami Nayak, a beneficiary of the housing scheme, and savoured the traditional Odia sweet dish, ‘kheeri’, prepared at his residence.Modi spent some time at Nayak’s home and blessed his children.

Sharing his experience after he was offered ‘kheeri’ by a tribal family on the occasion of his birthday in Bhubaneswar, Modi said, “When my mother was alive, I used to visit her and seek her blessings on my birthday. She used to give me jaggery. Today, I got the blessings of a tribal mother who offered me ‘kheeri’. The happiness of tribals gives me strength to work for them.”