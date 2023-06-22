Modi leads historic Yoga session at UN

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a yoga event on the occasion of the ninth International Day of Yoga on Wednesday and said yoga is free from copyrights, patents and royalty payments, and is “truly universal”. Modi, who is in New York on the first leg of his maiden state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, began the celebration by paying respects to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in the North Lawn of the UN headquarters. The bust was installed in December last year under India's presidency of the UN Security Council.

The PM, wearing an especially customised white yoga T-shirt and trousers, began his address with a 'Namaste' and thanked the people for coming from far away to attend the celebration. "I'm delighted to see you all. And I thank you all for coming.

Friends. I'm told that almost every nationality is represented here today," Modi said. "Yoga comes from India and it is a very old tradition. Yoga is free from copyrights, patents and royalty payments. Yoga is adaptable to your age, gender and fitness level.

Yoga is portable and is truly universal," Modi told the gathering. "Yoga means to unite...I remember about nine years ago, right here, I had the honour to propose celebrating the International Day of Yoga on June 21.

It was wonderful to see the entire world come together to support the idea,” Modi said.



Hundreds of yellow yoga mats were placed on the ground where yoga enthusiasts and practitioners, wearing customised white yoga T-shirts, joined the event. LED screens playing videos of Indian culture and heritage were set up on the lawn.

The historic yoga session was attended by top UN officials, ambassadors, envoys, delegates from Member States as well as prominent members of the global and diaspora community.

“I am excited for everyone who is participating in Yoga Day,” said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN. President of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly Csaba Korosi, Hollywood actor Richard Gere, Mayor of New York City Eric Adams and Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations Amina J Mohammed were among prominent personalities who attended the event.

“The feeling here is so open and embracing, I hope this feeling intoxicates the entire building. It’s a really nice feeling here today,” Gere said ahead of the event.

People from more than 180 countries participated in the Yoga Day celebrations, representing different walks of life and comprising diplomats, artists, academicians and entrepreneurs among others. People were seen standing in queues outside UN headquarters to take part in the yoga session since early morning.

“You can see the vibrations and excitement. Hundreds of people are lining up for International Yoga (Day celebrations) with Prime Minister Modi. Such a great feeling,” said Dilip Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner for New York City Mayor’s Office for International Affairs.

Ruchika Lal, Yoga and Meditation Instructor, Art of Living, said people are excited. “They have been waiting outside since 6 am,” she said.

The first International Day of Yoga was commemorated in 2015 and has since then been marked with several sessions and events highlighting the benefits and universal appeal of Yoga at the UN, Times Square and iconic locations across the world.