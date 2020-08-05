Modi leaves for Ayodhya for Ram Mandir 'Bhumi Pujan'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday left from Delhi to participate in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya for the 'Bhumi Pujan' (ground breaking ceremony) of Ram Mandir.

The Prime Minister's Office in a tweet said, "PM Marendra Modi leaves for Ayodhya."

The Prime Minister, dressed in a traditional attire (dhoti and kurta), departed from Delhi in a special aircraft.

He will first arrive in Lucknow, from where he will leave for Ayodhya in a helicopter.

The 'Bhumi Pujan' for the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will begin at 12.30 p.m. on Wednesday with the Prime Minister performing the 'Shila Pujan', 'Bhumi Pujan' and 'Karma Shila Pujan'.

According to an official statement, the main 'puja' will be held between 12.44 p.m. and 12.45 p.m. during the 32-second 'Abhijit Muhurat'. It is the same 'muhurat' or auspicious moment when Lord Ram was believed to have been born.

The Prime Minister will lay a 40-kg silver brick to symbolise the start of construction of the temple that is at the core of the ruling BJP's ideology and poll promises.

A campaign for the temple marked the rise of the party to the national spotlight in the 1990s.

Modi is likely to spend around three hours in Ayodhya. At 11.40 a.m., Modi will go to Hanuman Garhi temple where he will offer prayers for 10 minutes and then proceed to the Ram Janmabhoomi complex where he will offer prayers to Ram Lalla Virajman.

The Prime Minister will plant a 'Parijat' sapling at 12.10 p.m. in the temple complex and then proceed for the Bhumi Pujan ceremony.

After the ceremony which will end at 12.45.p.m, the Prime Minister will address the saints for about an hour after which he will fly back to Lucknow around 2 p.m. and then return to Delhi.