Modi likely to visit Manipur, Mizoram on Sept 13
Aizawl/Imphal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Manipur and Mizoram on September 13, officials in Aizawl said. Modi will first visit Mizoram to inaugurate the new Bairabi-Sairang railway.
Multiple officials of the Mizoram government said they have received information that from Aizawl, the PM will fly to Manipur, his first visit since the ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023.
However, they said that they are yet to receive the final itinerary of the PM's visit. Officials in Imphal, however, could not confirm the visit. Mizoram Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena on Monday convened a meeting with various departments and law enforcement agencies to review preparedness for the PM's visit.
