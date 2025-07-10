Modi likely to visit UK this month

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to travel to the United Kingdom by the end of this month for a visit that could see both sides formally ink the landmark India-UK free trade deal and explore ways to expand bilateral ties in defence and security sphere, diplomatic sources said on Tuesday.

Both sides are in the process of finalising the dates for Modi's visit to the UK by the end of July or the first part of August, they said. Earlier, there were indications that British PM Keir Starmer will visit India first.

It is learnt that the British Prime Minister may visit India later this year. India and the UK are expected to formally sign the free trade deal during PM Modi's visit to London, the sources said.