Live
- SCR to run special train services
- Karnataka RTC Fare Hike: Diesel and Salary Costs Lead to 15% Increase, Impacting Shakti Scheme
- Tapas Kumar Pattanayak Director (HR) of NALCO
- Climate issues to watch in 2025
- Will implement ideas of expert panel on NEET exam: Centre to SC
- Accelerate hiring process, says Majhi
- ISKCON priest denied bail by Bangla court
- Game Changer Trailer Launch: Rajamouli, Shankar, and Ram Charan's Epic Collaboration
- TAC rejects BJD proposal on tribal land transfer
- Freedom fighters’ pension doubled in Odisha
Just In
Modi meets singer-actor Diljit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Wednesday, and lauded his rise from modest beginnings to make a name for himself internationally.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Wednesday, and lauded his rise from modest beginnings to make a name for himself internationally.
“A very memorable interaction,” Modi said on Instagram, sharing a short clip of their interaction.
He said in a post on X, “A great interaction with Diljit Dosanjh! He’s truly multifaceted, blending talent and tradition. We connected over music, culture and more.” He has been winning over people, Modi is heard telling Dosanjh in a lighter vein, referring to the first name of the famous Punjabi artiste.
Dosanjh expressed his admiration for Modi’s sentiments towards his mother and the Ganga river.
Dosanjh was recently criticised by some rightwing groups over a host of issues.
Following his meeting with Modi, Dosanjh said in post on X, “A fantastic start to 2025. A very memora-ble meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We talked about a lot of things including music of course!”