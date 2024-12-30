Modi pays rich tribute to ANR

New Delhi: Inthe final edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ for the year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to the late Telugu actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao, aka, ANR. He praised Akkineni Nageswara Rao for his significant contribution to the Telugu film industry, highlighting how his films showcased Indian traditions and values, elevating the Telugu film industry to new heights.

he PM commended the veteran actor for leaving an indelible mark on Tollywood through his artistic legacy.

In 2024, we marked the birth centenary of greats such as Raj Kapoor Ji, Mohammed Rafi Sahab, ANR Garu and Tapan Sinha Ji. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/8yL0xvwJwE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 29, 2024

PM Modi remembered four icons of Indian cinema — Raj Kapoor, Mohammed Rafi, Tapan Sinha, besides ANR — during their birth centenary year in his final radio programme on Sunday. “In 2024, we are celebrating the birth centenary of several film personalities who were instrumental in bringing global recognition to the country. The lives of these personalities are a source of inspiration for our film industry,” he said.

The PM lauded Raj Kapoor for sensitively portraying India’s essence to the world through his cinematic works. “Through his films, Raj Kapoor ji made the world aware of India’s soft power,” Modi noted.

He praised Mohammed Rafi’s magical voice, stating, “His incredible voice would touch the heart of every listener. Be it devotional songs, romantic songs, or sad songs, he made every emotion come alive with his voice. The fact that the youth of today also listen to his songs with the same passion is a testament to his greatness as an artist. This is the true meaning of timeless art.” Highlighting the contributions of renowned Bollywood director Tapan Sinha, Modi said his films paved the way for societal transformation. “Tapan Sinha ji’s films gave a new vision to society. His films conveyed the message of social consciousness and national unity,” he added.

The birth centenaries of Raj Kapoor, often referred to as the showman of Hindi cinema, and Mohammed Rafi, one of the greatest playback singers in Indian cinema known for his ability to convey a rainbow of emotions through his voice, were commemorated recently on December 14 and December 24, respectively.

Akkineni Nageswara Rao was a towering figure in the Telugu film industry. Over his seven-decade career, he starred in numerous landmark films. His 100th birth anniversary was celebrated on September 20.

Tapan Sinha, one of the most prominent Bengali cinema directors of the 1970s and 1980s, stood alongside luminaries such as Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak, and Mrinal Sen. He would have turned 100 on October 2.

Modi also spoke about the Indian film industry’s growing prominence on the global stage. He said many countries worldwide are taking a keen interest in the Indian cinematic landscape.

He announced that India will host the World Audio-Visual Entertainment Summit for the first time, a landmark event that will witness participation from prominent global figures in the media and entertainment industry.