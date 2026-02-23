YSRCP created ruckus to divert attention of people

Anantapur: Leadersof the ruling coalition on Sunday accused the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) of creating a ruckus in the Legislative Council to divert attention from the alleged adulterated ghee controversy.

Addressing a joint press conference at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) district office, TDP district president Poola Nagaraju, Kalyandurg MLA Surendra Babu, Jana Sena district president Varun, BJP district president Konakondla Rajesh, and other coalition leaders criticised the opposition for making “baseless allegations” against the government.

The leaders alleged that YSRCP members attempted to mislead the House instead of engaging in constructive debate on public issues. They also condemned what they described as “disrespectful conduct” and remarks that hurt religious sentiments, stating that faith and places of worship should not be dragged into political disputes.

The coalition leaders further claimed that despite electoral setbacks, the YSRCP had not changed its approach. They challenged opposition members to attend Assembly proceedings regularly and raise people’s concerns in a democratic manner.

Highlighting ongoing development initiatives, the speakers pointed to works related to the Polavaram Project, capital development, and industrial growth, asserting that the State was progressing steadily under the present administration.

Several local leaders from TDP, Jana Sena and BJP were present at the meeting.