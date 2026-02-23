Congress focues on grassroots strengthening during 10-day training drive

Khanapur: A ten-day training programme for District Congress Committee (DCC) Presidents from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was conducted at Ananthagiri in Vikarabad district as part of the Sanghatan Srujan Abhiyan initiative. The camp brought together senior party leaders to deliberate on organisational strengthening and future strategies.

On the second day of the programme, Nirmal District DCC President and Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju Patel participated in the sessions. The event witnessed the presence of Telangana PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, who attended as the chief guest and delivered guidance on party consolidation, organisational development and leadership building.

Vedma Bojju Patel said that special discussions were held on strengthening the party at the grassroots level, improving coordination with party workers and preparing a comprehensive action plan for the forthcoming elections.

He stated that the insights and suggestions gained during the training camp would be implemented in Nirmal district to further reinforce the party structure.