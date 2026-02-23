Rich tributes paid to freedom fighter Uyyalawada

Kurnool/Nandyal: Rich tributes were paid to legendary freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy on his death anniversary at official programmes held in Kurnool and Nandyal districts on Sunday. At the Kurnool Collectorate Mini Conference Hall, Joint Collector Noorul Qamar, along with SETKUR CEO Dr Venu Gopal and District Tourism Officer Lakshmi Narayana, offered floral tributes to the portrait of the freedom fighter and recalled his unparalleled sacrifice in India’s early resistance against British rule.

Speaking on the occasion, Joint Collector Noorul Qamar described Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy as the first revolutionary who boldly rose in armed revolt against the British government even before the 1857 uprising. He recalled that Narasimha Reddy had ignited the flame of freedom as early as 1846 by challenging British authority and opposing oppressive colonial policies. His sacrifice, patriotism and self-respectful resistance, the Joint Collector said, occupy a permanent place in India’s freedom struggle. He also noted that the Andhra Pradesh government honoured his legacy by naming the Orvakal airport after the freedom fighter.

Meanwhile, in Nandyal, District Revenue Officer D Ramu Naik paid floral tributes to Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy during his 179th death anniversary programme held at the Collectorate’s Video Conference Hall.

Addressing the gathering, the DRO said remembering the sacrifices of freedom fighters was the responsibility of every citizen, and described Narasimha Reddy’s life and martyrdom as a lasting source of inspiration for the youth.

Elaborating on his historic struggle, the DRO recalled that Narasimha Reddy, born on November 24, 1806, had launched an armed rebellion against the exploitative rule of the British East India Company in 1846, a decade before the First War of Independence.

Though the revolt ended with his martyrdom on February 22, 1847, it shook the colonial administration and inspired future resistance. His defiance against excessive taxation, changes in traditional agrarian systems and the humiliation he faced from British officials ultimately culminated in a fearless uprising that remains a proud chapter in India’s freedom movement.