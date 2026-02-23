Congress gears up for Mandal and Zilla Parishad polls with winning momentum

Karimnagar: With victory in the elections to Gram Panchayats, Municipalities and Corporations, which are key local bodies, the Congress is making strategies to win more MPTCs and ZPTCs in the Mandal and Zilla Parishad elections with the same momentum

A decision to this effect has not been taken in the cabinet meeting to be held on Feb 23. In Karimnagar district of the United Karimnagar, there are 179 MPTCs and 15 ZPTCs, in Jagtial district there are 216 MPTCs and 20 ZPTCs, in Peddapalli district there are 138 MPTCs and 13 ZPTCs, in Rajanna Sircilla district there are 123 MPTCs and 12 ZPTC seats.

In the past the general seats have decreased due to the allocation of more seats to BCs in the reservation process. However, in the changes in reservations, the BC reserved seats will be reduced and less than 50 percent of the reservations will be for SCs, STs and BCs. By allocating the remaining 50 percent to general, BCs, SCs and STs will get the opportunity to contest in general seats.

Keeping these developments in mind, there is a possibility of going to the elections following the Supreme Court's orders on reservations. Even though the party was prepared for Parishad elections before the Panchayat elections, the Supreme Court stayed the notification in the wake of the controversy over reservations. With this, the ruling Congress is thinking of holding elections to the Mandal and Zilla Parishad governing bodies on the basis of 50 percent reservation like it did in the Panchayat and Municipal elections and benefiting from it.

The opposition BRS and BJP have suffered some losses in successive elections. The ruling Congress is expecting that if the Mandal and Zilla Parishad elections are held before those parties recover, the results will be similar to the Panchayat and Municipal elections. Congress leaders and workers are anxious that if the elections are held at this time, there is a possibility of achieving better results.

Recently, many local leaders have got posts with the holding of Panchayat and Municipal elections. The dream that has been awaited for two years has come true. Some more local leaders are going to get posts through the holding of Mandal and Zilla Parishad elections. On the other hand, the government has taken measures to provide farmer assurance and bonus money before the code comes.

The tenth class exams are from March 14 to April 18 besides intermediate exams. It is said that the Mandal and Zilla Parishad election process will be completed before the exams. There is a discussion that the government is also planning to hold the elections quickly, keeping in mind the summer season.