Modi pitches for global digital rules, ethical AI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a fervent pitch for putting in place a global framework for use of digital technology and ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI), saying security cannot be an afterthought in an interconnected world. Speaking at the inauguration of the International Telecommunication Union - WTSA and India Mobile Congress here, he favoured clear 'dos' and 'don'ts' to safeguard citizens.

"There is a need for a global framework... guidelines for digital technology," he said. "Time has come when global institutions have to accept the importance of a rule-based framework for digital technology." Digital rules are important not just because they involve personal privacy, media disinformation, the accountability of tech giants and other issues of societal importance, but also because trade in goods and services rely on international flows of data. Stating that digital tools and applications are beyond any physical boundaries and no country alone can safeguard its citizens from cyber threat, the Prime Minister said, "dos and don'ts have to be framed at the global level".

"For this, we have to work together. Global institutions have to take responsibility," he said. He cited the example of the aviation sector and said a similar framework is needed for the digital world. Global aviation regulations layout a set of technical, legal, and operational requirements to ensure the safety, security, and efficiency of international flights. Stressing the need of creating a 'Do's' and 'Don'ts' for technology on the global level, the Prime Minister highlighted the borderless nature of digital tools and applications and urged for international collaboration in combating cyber threats and collective action by global institutions.