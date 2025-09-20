Modi plants sapling gifted by Charles King on his 75th b’day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday planted a Kadamb sapling, a gift to him from British King Charles III, on his 75th birthday, at his official residence.

The gift was inspired by Modi’s initiative -- Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam -- urging people to plant a tree as a tribute to their mother, the British High Commission’s office in India had said on September 17, the prime minister’s birthday.

The gift reflected the shared commitment of Charles III and Modi to environmental conservation, it had said.

An official video showed Modi planting the sapling at his residence, symbolising friendship and shared commitment to environmental sustainability.

During his visit to Britain in July, Modi had gifted the King a Sonoma tree as part of the same initiative.

“Collaboration on climate and clean energy is a key pillar of the Commonwealth and the UK-India partnership as set out by the two PMs in Vision 2035,” the high commission had said.