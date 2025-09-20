Live
- Ganguly, Bhajji, Raghuram, Jaydev frontrunners in BCCI chief race; Kiran More in contention too
- Heavy rain likely in six Tamil Nadu districts today, IMD issues warning
- Airbus to set up R&D Centre in Gujarat, sourcing over $1 billion worth Indian components
- AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Visits Macherla for Swachh Andhra Event
- Apple’s iPhone 17 Faces Early Scratches Backlash in China Despite Asia’s Strong Launch Demand
- Mauritius IT Minister lauds India’s C-DOT lab, urges deeper bilateral collaboration
- Kurmi agitators demanding tribal status block railway tracks at over 15 locations in Jharkhand
- BJP slams Siddaramaiah govt for hiking service fees in 14 temples of Karnataka
- Mahesh Bhatt shares how he honed the skills of director of his upcoming production
- Delhi cops crack Mundka gang involved in theft of light poles, wires; eight cases solved
Modi plants sapling gifted by Charles King on his 75th b’day
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday planted a Kadamb sapling, a gift to him from British King Charles III, on his 75th birthday, at his...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday planted a Kadamb sapling, a gift to him from British King Charles III, on his 75th birthday, at his official residence.
The gift was inspired by Modi’s initiative -- Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam -- urging people to plant a tree as a tribute to their mother, the British High Commission’s office in India had said on September 17, the prime minister’s birthday.
The gift reflected the shared commitment of Charles III and Modi to environmental conservation, it had said.
An official video showed Modi planting the sapling at his residence, symbolising friendship and shared commitment to environmental sustainability.
During his visit to Britain in July, Modi had gifted the King a Sonoma tree as part of the same initiative.
“Collaboration on climate and clean energy is a key pillar of the Commonwealth and the UK-India partnership as set out by the two PMs in Vision 2035,” the high commission had said.